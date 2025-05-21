Summer Events at the Naples Art District

Open Studios

Mark your calendar for Open Studios on June 12, July 10, August 14, and September 11. From 1 to 5 p.m., guests will meet artists in their studios and gallery settings. Watch art in the making, meet your friends and neighbors, and purchase or commission original art.

At 1 p.m. on event day, visit the Naples Art District’s website to view the Studio Status App for the day’s participating galleries and studios.

After After Five

The Naples Art District will host five Art After Five editions of Open Studios on May 23, June 27, July 25, August 22, and September 26. From 5 to 8 p.m., visitors will discover the Naples Art District on these fun and festive evenings to meet our artists in their studio settings and watch artwork come to life.

For more information, visit naplesartdistrict.com.