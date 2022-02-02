Supercar Showcase on Fifth Avenue South

The annual Cars on 5th Concours, organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America, rolls onto Fifth Avenue South February 5. The day-long event showcases hundreds of luxury vehicles—Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Porsches, and Corvettes. Wristbands ($30 general admission, $100 VIP) are required. This event is part of the three-day Naples Automotive Experience (February 3-6), which includes a reception, car auction, and Supercar Poker Run. Proceeds benefit St. Matthew’s House, which provides programs to help people reclaim their lives from addiction, homelessness, and hunger.