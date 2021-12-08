Sweet Fleet from Bubbles Mobile Bar

Patti Genko, the force behind Bubbles Mobile Bar, remembers serving at her first event in Naples—a New Year’s Eve party at a local golf club in 2019. “We served Prosecco on tap at that first event and the events manager called us ‘the best prop ever,’” she recalls.

Though they do not dispense spirits, she was inspired to add more prop options to her stable: first vintage 1960s Italian Vespa scooters and, most recently, whimsical bicycles. One is a 1970 black-and-silver Western Flyer bicycle built for two. The other two are new beach bikes that Genko wrapped herself; she also added wicker baskets, pink seats, silk flowers, and ribbon streamers. They are called “Pink Roses” and “Garden Party” because “they are inspired by tropical gardens and the Florida lifestyle,” she says.

The bikes “can be rented separately for props, or photo, engagement, and wedding shoots, bridal showers, or business promotions,” she says. “They draw attention and make people smile.”