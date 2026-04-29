Sweet Stakes at Blackbird Modern Asian

In honor of the 152nd Kentucky Derby May 2, we tasked Denise Elrod, executive pastry chef of Blackbird Modern Asian restaurant in Naples, with crafting an edible chapeau worthy of the Run for the Roses.

“The Kentucky Derby’s iconic oversize hats inspired me to create an interpretation with both dramatic and seductive appeal,” Elrod says. “This iteration incorporates Blackbird’s signature black, red, and gold palette and is far too striking to sit on a plate. It was meant to be worn.”

To make this one-of-a-kind confection, Elrod used dark chocolate, miso paste, cream, hazelnuts, butter, sugar, and salt. She notes that shaping the chocolate base to capture the silhouette of couture headwear and achieve a smooth, velvet-like finish was the most challenging aspect of the construction. But her efforts resulted in an accessory as appetizing as it is beautiful.

“Every bite delivers a delicious mouthful of rich dark chocolate,” she explains, “but the real showstoppers are the salted hazelnut praline and miso-caramel ganache I’ve hidden beyond the petals inside the flowers.”