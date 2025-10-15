Take Flight During the Naples Runway 5K

The Naples Airport Authority and Gulf Coast Runners will host the return of the Naples Runway 5K, plus an inaugural 10K race, on Runway 32 of Naples Airport November 1.

Limited to 600 participants due to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and airport logistics, this professionally chip-timed event promises a memorable experience for runners of all levels. Participants can choose between a 5K or 10K course, and all finishers will receive a race shirt, medal, and finish-line video. Age group awards will also be presented.

Registration for the two races is tiered based on date. For the 5K, the entry fee is $40 through October 17; $45 from October 18-31; and $50 on race day. For the 10K, registration is $50 through October 17; $55 from October 18-31; and $60 for those registering on race day. Please note: this event is designed for runners only.

Packet pickup will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Naples on the Run (20 10th St. S.) on October 31. Race-day packet pickup will begin at 6:30 a.m. at Naples Airport.

Due to FAA and airport safety regulations, dogs and strollers are not permitted on the runway, nor will spectators be allowed to watch the race.

Registration is available at runsignup.com/Race/FL/Naples/NaplesRunway5K