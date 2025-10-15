Fall Festival Returns to Empowerment Farm

Empowerment Farm in Naples will host its Second Annual Fall Festival on November 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event supports Empowerment Farm’s mission to cultivate community through compassion, cooperation, and connection to the land, animals, and each other.

Fall Festival activities include a pumpkin patch, themed pumpkin character display, farm animal encounters, pony rides, hayrides, games, music, and other activities for guests of all ages.

Families are also invited to shop at the farm market featuring seasonal goods and fall crafts, including apple butter, jellies and jams, soap, candles, crafts, Empowerment Farm merchandise, and more.

Tickets are $15 per person when purchased in advance, and $20 at the gate. Children 3 or younger are admitted for free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit empowermentfarm.org/events.

Empowerment Farm is located at 2600 Garland Road, Naples, FL 34117