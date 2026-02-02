Along Naples’ most established waterfront address, availability has become the exception. Gulf Shore Boulevard is built out. New construction is rare. And opportunities that combine Gulf views, private dockage, and proximity to downtown have largely disappeared from the market.

That’s when developers Golub & Company and Barron Collier Companies saw an opportunity. At 2020 Gulf Shore, just fifteen residences occupy one of the few remaining Gulf-to-Bay sites south of Doctors Pass. This address places residents between the open Gulf and protected bay waters, directly across from the Moorings Beach Park and minutes from Fifth Avenue South.

“For those who know this corridor, the significance is immediate,” Lee Golub, Managing Partner of Golub & Company notes. “Once an opportunity like this is gone, it’s not something that shows up again somewhere else.”

Boating From Home, Not by Arrangement

On the bay side, eleven private boat slips serve just fifteen residences—an unusually tight ratio for this corridor. With immediate passage through Doctors Pass, time on the water is spontaneous rather than scheduled.

Boats remain close. Departures are easy. Returns are unhurried. This is not dockage as an amenity, but as part of daily life. The space is designed for owners who expect to move on their own terms without relying on off-site marinas or coordination.

Across the street, the protected frontage of Moorings Beach Park ensures walkable access to the Gulf while preserving long-term openness along this stretch of the boulevard. Together, beach and bay form a relationship that once defined Gulf Shore Boulevard and now exists in very few places, particularly in new construction.

Intentionally Limited By Design

“We could have pushed density here, but that would have undermined what made the site special in the first place,” Golub explains. “Light, privacy, and the relationship to the water all depend on that discipline.” This philosophy resulted in just fifteen residences divided between two boutique buildings.

Homes range from approximately 3,700 to over 4,100 square feet, each offering three bedrooms, a study, and expansive terraces complete with gas grills and counter space for food preparation. The scale and layouts reflect a single-family sensibility, designed for those transitioning from larger waterfront estates without sacrificing space or connection to the water.

Design That Respects the Sightlines

Interiors by Soucie Horner Design Collective reinforce that same discipline. Two complete design palettes—Transitional and Classic—offer fully composed environments rooted in material quality and longevity rather than trend.

Kitchens, baths, and living areas emphasize proportion, craftsmanship, and ease of use. These are residences designed to remain relevant well beyond delivery, serving as a refined backdrop for long-term living in Naples.

Amenities are purposeful rather than exhaustive: two rooftop retreats capturing sunrise and sunset views, a marina-front pool overlooking the harbor, kayak and paddleboard access, private storage, covered parking, EV-ready infrastructure, and generator-supported systems designed for continuity and ease.

See It Before It’s Spoken For

With only fifteen residences, availability here is finite by definition. Gulf Shore Boulevard offers very few opportunities of this nature. Once these homes are spoken for, the conditions that define them do not return elsewhere.

The newly opened Sales Gallery provides an opportunity to experience the interior design approach firsthand, including full-scale kitchen and bath vignettes. Private appointments are available by registering at 2020GulfShoreNaples.com or calling 239-288-0388. The Sales Gallery is located at 1400 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Suite 124, within Charleston Square Plaza, across from Lowdermilk Park.