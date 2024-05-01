The Baker Museum to Unveil “Tradition Interrupted”

From May 4 to July 28, The Baker Museum will host “Tradition Interrupted,” an exhibition that explores how artists weave contemporary ideas with classic art and craft to create thought-provoking images and objects. The show’s 12 featured artists have lived their lives steeped in the traditions of their ancestors and share complex connections to cultural customs, imagery, and materials. Everything from rugs and mosaics to metalworks and ceramics are merged in their showcased art.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. Docents help visitors discover, enjoy, and learn about the exhibitions through interactive tours. Groups with 15 or fewer guests do not require a reservation. Adults $10; ages 17 and under, free.