The Early Bird Gets the Worm

Birds inspire and delight daily. The Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, located in east Collier and Lee counties, is a 13,450-acre home for a wide diversity of birds—some are year-round residents, others are seasonal, and some pass through during migration periods. Guided tours are a great way to enjoy the sanctuary and its birdlife.

However, if you choose to walk the 2-mile-plus boardwalk without a guide, passionate naturalists are readily available along the way to answer questions and point out the sights and sounds of the swamp.

This month, register for a birding walk with a naturalist, taking place from 8 to 11 a.m. on December 6 and 13. Those on the walk (which is limited to 10 participants, 16 years or older) will learn how to identify birds and about the importance of the freshwater wetland plants and habitats. Comfortable walking shoes, binoculars, sunscreen, and drinking water are a must.