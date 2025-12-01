With double board-certification and a dedication to natural, timeless results, Dr. Daniela Burchhardt represents the modern standard in facial rejuvenation. Known for her meticulous technique and refined aesthetic vision, she blends surgical expertise with an artist’s sense of balance and proportion—helping her patients look refreshed, confident, and entirely themselves.

With a practice dedicated exclusively to the face and neck, Dr. Burchhardt specializes in advanced facial rejuvenation procedures including facelifts, neck lifts, eyelid surgery, fat transfer, rhinoplasty, and injectables.

Dr. Burchhardt honed her expertise through the prestigious facial plastic surgery fellowship at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, following her residency in head and neck surgery at Wayne State University School of Medicine. She received her medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and attended Rice University. She is double board-certified in otolaryngology–head and neck surgery and facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.

After previously practicing in Chicago, Dr. Burchhardt has made Naples her home. Actively involved in the local community, she is a member of Artis—Next Gen, The League Club, and The Guild at The Shelter for Abused Women and Children.

Beginning December 2025, Dr. Burchhardt will be welcoming patients at her new Bayfront office in downtown Naples.

1333 THIRD AVE. S., SUITE 501

NAPLES, FL

239-294-8557

DRDANIELABURCHHARDT.COM