Lauren Maxwell, executive vice president of CrossCountry Mortgage and leader of the Maxwell Mortgage Team, brings warmth and dedication to every client interaction. She began her career over 38 years ago as a processor and has worked in every facet of loan operations, giving her a comprehensive understanding of the mortgage process that enhances her success in sales. With a never-say-no attitude and a passion for helping families achieve homeownership, Maxwell has built an extraordinary reputation in the industry.

Since joining CrossCountry Mortgage in 2018, she has closed more than 4,600 loans totaling nearly $1.5 billion. As CrossCountry’s No. 1 female loan originator for the past three years, she continues to set the standard for excellence and client satisfaction.

A long-time supporter of Youth Haven, Make-A-Wish, and the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples, Maxwell dedicates time and resources to children and families in need. She is married to Collier County Commissioner Dan Kowal, and together they share a blended family of six children and three grandsons.

Maxwell lives by her tagline: Financing the world one loan at a time—a motto that turns aspirations into addresses and dreams into doorways.

9115 Galleria Court, Second Floor

Naples, FL 34109

239-596-0500

maxwellmortgageloans.com