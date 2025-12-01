Shannon Green Long is the owner and creative force behind Shannon Green Fine Jewelry, a premier designer jewelry boutique located in Charleston Square across from Lowdermilk Park in Naples, Florida. Originally from Kentucky, Green moved to Naples over 25 years ago, bringing with her a lifelong passion for fashion and fine jewelry that spans more than three decades.

Since establishing her boutique in 2012, Green has cultivated a reputation as Naples’ go-to source for distinctive, designer jewelry and custom jewelry. Her natural instinct for discovering exceptionally talented jewelry designers and curating collections that balance timeless elegance with modern artistry has earned her a loyal clientele and an esteemed place in the local luxury market.

Green’s warm personality and love for Naples are reflected in every aspect of her business. She takes pride in helping each customer find a unique, meaningful piece or creating a custom piece that reflects their individual style and story. Her boutique is not only a reflection of her refined taste but also a testament to her commitment to craftsmanship, creativity, and community.

1400 Gulf Shore Blvd N.

Naples, FL 34102

239-919-8091

shannongreen.com