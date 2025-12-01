For over a decade, Renée Gaddis has solidified her reputation as one of Naples, Florida’s premier interior designers. Her innovative designs captivate homeowners, top architects, and luxury home builders alike, transforming high-end residential properties into breathtaking spaces. Gaddis’ versatility shines through her ability to seamlessly blend diverse aesthetics, from coastal and contemporary to transitional, while also crafting distinctive commercial environments. Her work has garnered widespread acclaim, earning features in prestigious publications such as The Wall Street Journal and Architectural Digest. A frequent traveler, Gaddis draws inspiration from global trends, incorporating fresh textures, patterns, and color palettes into her signature designs.

Beyond her design expertise, Gaddis is deeply committed to philanthropy, passionately advocating for children with heart disease. She leads impactful fundraising initiatives for the American Heart Association and Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, driving critical research and support for young patients.

15940 Old 41 N., Suite 530

Naples, FL 34110

239-431-8352

reneegaddis.com