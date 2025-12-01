Emily K. Bua and Tade Bua-Bell of The Bua Bell Group at John R. Wood Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate are proud to be the No. 1 mother-daughter team in Naples, regularly placing among the top 50 agents out of more than 9,000 in Southwest Florida. They are not only renowned for their business acumen but also for their deep-rooted commitment to the community, actively supporting numerous charities and organizations across the region. Their passion for philanthropy reflects their belief in giving back to the community that has supported their success.

Tade is a relentless advocate for her customers, known for her meticulous attention to detail, impeccable design sense, and renovation knowledge. Tade’s unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary results, coupled with her personalized, client-focused approach, ensures that every transaction is smooth and successful.

Emily’s extensive background in luxury real estate management, sales, and relocation has equipped her to seamlessly navigate Southwest Florida’s ever-evolving market. Known for her integrity and fairness, Emily is a master negotiator who has handled numerous high- end transactions with unwavering professionalism.

Together, they are a powerhouse mother-daughter team with luxury real estate coursing through their veins, and share a fierce work ethic, can-do attitude, and unwavering determination.

3255 TAMIAMI TRAIL N.

NAPLES, FL

239-595-0097

BUABELLSELLSNAPLES.COM