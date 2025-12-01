Glenn Midnet, founder and CEO of Design West, boasts an impressive 40-year career in interior design, marked by nationally and internationally renowned design projects, including private homes and recently, the Helios Residences, a collection of luxury condominiums in Naples.

Design West’s state-of-the-art showroom and design studio on Fifth Avenue South in Naples brings Midnet’s multifaceted design background and leadership to the heart of Downtown Naples.

Midnet leads design with a commitment to turning clients’ visions into a reality with the innovative “Design Profile” approach, allowing the Design West team to help tell clients’ stories through their space. From concept to completion, Midnet and his team of industry professionals deliver award-winning interiors.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Midnet’s dedication to philanthropy shines through his creation of Furniture for the Cure, a distinctive furniture line incorporating the breast cancer ribbon. As the U.S. patent holder for the line, Midnet raises awareness and funds for breast cancer research, in memory of his late mother.

Design West’s commitment to excellence and personalized attention continues to make each finished space as special as the unique stories that inspire them. Midnet and his team firmly believe that every great design begins with an even better story—yours.

445 Fifth Ave. S.

Naples, FL

239-514-1234

dwest.com