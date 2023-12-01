Jeffrey and Robin Snell own the Cariloha store in Mercato Naples, which opened in 2018, and opened a Cariloha store in Saint Armands Circle Sarasota in January 2023. Cariloha provides an entire store experience that is completely merchandised with products made of eco-friendly viscose from bamboo. Cariloha embraces the style of the Caribbean with the spirit of aloha to provide the best in naturally luxurious mattresses, bedding, bath, baby, and apparel.

The Snells’ retail stores are among the few Cariloha stores that are independently owned and operated and have grown to have some of the highest sales volumes of all Cariloha stores nationwide. They offer a personalized shopping experience and VIP loyalty program. They believe in the quality and value of the products and the importance of offering high quality organic alternatives that are also made from a sustainable resource like bamboo.

The Snells also strongly believe in community. They have been members of the Naples Chamber since 2018 and were named Business of the Month for March 2022. They participate in the Chamber’s Small Business Council, the Naples Group, and local sponsorships. They believe it is important to promote other small businesses and have

established partnerships with local women-owned businesses.

9100 STRADA PL. SUITE 2112, NAPLES, FL

239-325-9157 | CARILOHANAPLES.COM