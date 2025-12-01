With over $2.5 billion in career sales and more than 6,000 successful transactions, Suzanne Powers, president and CEO of Powers Realty Group, Inc., has built one of the most respected independent luxury real estate brands in the Midwest. Recently honored as both a Woman of Influence and Woman of Distinction, Powers is recognized for redefining excellence in real estate through innovation, mentorship, and results. Over her 23-year career, she has become Wisconsin’s top- producing residential broker and now brings her unmatched expertise and boutique luxury service to Naples and Marco Island. Known for her white-glove approach and integrity-driven leadership, Powers continues to elevate the standard of personalized real estate representation.

Joining her is Gretchen Keating, vice president of Powers Realty Group, Inc., who brings 16 years of experience and a reputation for exceptional client care and market knowledge. Keating’s professionalism, warmth, and attention to detail have made her a trusted advisor to buyers and sellers alike. Together, Powers and Keating are setting a new benchmark for luxury real estate—now in Naples, Florida.

780 Fifth Ave S., Suite 200

Naples, FL 34102

293-261-9131

powersrealty.com