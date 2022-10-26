The Inn on Fifth Debuts Luxe “To the Nines” Experience

The iconic Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites in downtown Naples will invite guests to indulge in the new “To the Nines” package, boasting luxury experiences that showcase the best of Naples. Designed for two, the package centers on a three-night stay in a Club Level Suite at the Inn on Fifth. Starting at $7,250 for two guests, the opulent “To the Nines” package includes a private helicopter tour; sunset cruise; dinner ($300 dining credit) at Ocean Prime Naples; and use of a luxury car for a self-guided day tour of the area. The package also features chauffeured transportation to and from Southwest Florida Regional Airport or Naples Airport, and an array of Club Level amenities.

Guests will unwind during their three-night Club Level stays, relaxing in either the King Supreme Suite or the Presidential Suite, both with spacious verandas overlooking Fifth Avenue South. Club Level amenities include deluxe continental breakfast each morning, chef-driven hors d’oeuvres, artisan cheese and charcuterie boards, full bar and desserts each evening in the Club Level lounge, as well as a personal concierge, secluded rooftop retreat, turndown service, and more.

Package amenities also include:

Sunset Cruise – Set sail aboard Sweet Liberty, a sleek, 53-foot catamaran for a two-hour sunset cruise.

– Set sail aboard Sweet Liberty, a sleek, 53-foot catamaran for a two-hour sunset cruise. Helicopter Tour – Take off from the Naples Airport for a private one-hour helicopter tour of the Florida Gold Coast.

– Take off from the Naples Airport for a private one-hour helicopter tour of the Florida Gold Coast. Ocean Prime Naples – Put the stay’s $300 dining credit to good use at the Inn on Fifth’s award-winning restaurant, showcasing the freshest seafood, prime steaks, and more.

– Put the stay’s $300 dining credit to good use at the Inn on Fifth’s award-winning restaurant, showcasing the freshest seafood, prime steaks, and more. Luxury Road Trip – Hit the road in style in a Bentley, Ferrari, or other luxury vehicle for a self-guided day tour of Fifth Avenue, local parks, and museums, as well as attractions in Marco Island, Fort Myers, and the Everglades.

– Hit the road in style in a Bentley, Ferrari, or other luxury vehicle for a self-guided day tour of Fifth Avenue, local parks, and museums, as well as attractions in Marco Island, Fort Myers, and the Everglades. Personal Chauffeur – Sit back and relax as a personal chauffeur takes you from Southwest Florida Regional Airport or Naples Airport right to the doors of the Inn on Fifth.

For more information and to book this package, call (239) 403-8777. For information on the Inn on Fifth, click here.

* Three-night minimum stay required. Subject to availability. Blackout dates and other restrictions apply. Starting rate for three-nights for two guests. Offer ends May 31, 2023.