The Naples Players to Break Ground on Renovation

The Naples Players will host a groundbreaking event for the public from April 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (701 5th Avenue South, Naples). The event marks the start of a $20 million renovation set to begin April 3, and community members, volunteers, and donors are invited to help celebrate the theatre’s impact on the community and the growth of the theatre organization. Guests will enjoy refreshments and photo opportunities with hammers and hardhats.

The Naples Players’ current venue has served as a home for the local arts community for more than two decades. While The Naples Players’ programs and reach have experienced significant growth, the building and their message have remained the same: To build community through exceptional access to the power of theater.

Annually, the theatre serves more than 60,000 audience members, benefits from more than 65,000 volunteer hours, and provides arts education to more than 10,000 children and adults.

“The Naples Players is becoming a cultural hub, leading a shift in the national perception of how theaters can influence their communities—and this building is a vital step in moving to the next level of impact,” said CEO and Executive Artistic Director Bryce Alexander. “We have had the privilege of serving our community faithfully over the past 70 years and this building will not only allow us to continue, but also will play a key role in redefining and expanding community theatre in Southwest Florida and beyond.”

The renovated facility, designed by David Corban Architect, PLLC, will feature a large balcony in the renovated Kizzie Theater, a new educational theater (The Glass Theater), improvements to the space and technology in the Price Theater, and a cafe for volunteers, patrons, and the public.

The renovation project, led by custom commercial builder BUILD, headquartered in Naples, and financed by Lake Michigan Credit Union and FineMark Bank and Trust, is expected to be complete by March 2024.

When the facility reopens in spring 2024, The Naples Players plans to immediately deliver two smash hit performances which are both already rapidly selling tickets: The Producers and The Play That Goes Wrong.

During the year-long renovation, performances will continue offsite with a nine-show season. Visit the website for more information on the renovation, volunteer and donor opportunities, and how to purchase tickets for upcoming performances.