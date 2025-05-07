The Naples Players to Stage ‘The Hallelujah Girls’

The Naples Players presents The Hallelujah Girls, a hilarious and heartwarming comedy, hitting the Kizzie Theater stage May 7–25.

Written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones, and Nicholas Hope, and directed locally by Julie Ewing, the lively production features a local cast of talented performers full of charm, sass, and spirit.

When a group of Southern women decide to turn their lives around by transforming an old run-down spa into a vibrant day spa, chaos, friendship, and laughter ensue. From romance and rivalries to self-discovery and second chances, The Hallelujah Girls is a feel-good story filled with heart and humor. The cast includes Kathleen Baldini, Patti Caroli, Mitch Frank, Betsy Greenblatt, Ruth Johnson, Kevin Kenneally, Jennifer Mance, and Esther Snyder.

Tickets are $50-$55 and are available online at naplesplayers.org or by calling the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990.