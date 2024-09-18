The Naples Players Unveils Fall Theater Season

The Naples Players will unveil its fall theater season with Neil Simon’s uproarious farce, Rumors, running October 2-20, in the newly renovated Kizzie Theater. This production marks the second performance of The Naples Players’ seventy-first season, presented by Porsche Naples.

Rumors, sponsored locally by Gallerie Indigo, is a fast-paced comedy that showcases Simon’s quintessential witty dialogues and absurd situations. The story unfolds at a dinner party gone awry when the host is found injured, leaving the guests scrambling to protect their reputations. As rumors and misunderstandings spiral out of control, the result is a hilarious evening of theatrical mayhem.

Directed by veteran performer and director James Duggan, the cast includes Jody Cameron, Peter Caporal, Alanna Dachille, Shelley Gothard, Tom Rex, Aricka Rode, Matt Schwabauer, Mary Seslar, Aseem Upadhyay, and Courtney Vanasse.

Tickets are $41-$55 and are available at NaplesPlayers.org or by calling the box office at (239) 263-7990. Shows are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.