Experience an evening of soaring sound at the Festival of Great Organ Music, presented on June 7 in partnership with the American Guild of Organists at Hayes Hall. One of the season’s final programs, this annual tradition brings together exceptional performers to celebrate the transcendent power and remarkable range of the organ. Showcasing Hayes Hall’s four Casavant Frères organs, the festival promises a stirring performance that is both majestic and deeply felt.
The Organ Takes Center Stage at Hayes Hall
Experience an evening of soaring sound at the Festival of Great Organ Music at Hayes Hall in Naples June 7
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