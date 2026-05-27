See Michelle Tricca Works Across Rural Florida

Photographer Michelle Tricca continues to shine light on the life of the enduring Florida cowboy through her impressive, larger-than-life photo exhibitions. This time, she’s sharing her work across rural counties. It’s all part of the Arts and Agriculture Program, sponsored by the Florida Cultural Alliance and the State of Florida. The program’s mission is to bring culturally relevant, high-quality art to rural communities across the state.

Tricca’s work has already been featured in DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, and Hendry counties. She notes her biggest exhibition to date was at the Hardee County Agri-Civic Center, where her photographs were displayed on a colossal scale. Her work has also been featured at the Arcadia Rodeo and within several Southwest Florida local libraries. “Florida cowboys are iconic,” Tricca relays. “They’re very proud. This is still a prominent way of life in Florida. They’re underacknowledged and unseen. I’m not only able to enlighten people, but it’s also educational.”

Tricca wants to see the Arts and Agriculture Program flourish and thrive. “Watching this [photographic] project go from a vision to manifesting into five distinct exhibitions in four counties [is remarkable],” she explains. “The experiences it has created for visitors has been immensely gratifying and a testament to the power of art.

“Many people have no idea that cowboys and ranches exist in our state,” Tricca adds. “The cowboys always say there’s more to Florida than just beaches and Mickey Mouse. I fully believe that.”