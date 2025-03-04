Thinking Big at Imagine Solutions Conference

March 10 promises to be a day of big ideas. Nineteen visionary speakers—who have led, invented, created, and transformed millions of lives—will share insights and innovations, while proposing solutions to many of the world’s current issues and concerns at this year’s Imagine Solutions Conference. One of these speakers is American conservationist Kristine Tompkins. For the past three decades, the former CEO of Patagonia has dedicated herself to protecting biodiversity by creating national parks and fostering regenerative economies—primarily in South America—through Tompkins Conservation, an organization she co-founded with her late husband.

Tompkins believes landscapes decimated by human footprint can recover. She knows this is possible because, as she narrates in a TED2024 talk, she has lived it. Through Tompkins’ work (and her late husband’s), nearly 15 million acres of parklands in Chile and Argentina have been protected through the efforts of the conservation, its various partners, and the organization’s offspring nonprofits.

Believing it is better to act than to despair, this 74-year-old individual has a bold plan to continue rewilding the earth. While she relays this goal keeps her up at night, she says it also keeps her busy—so busy that she will be addressing this year’s crowd at Arthrex One in Naples via Zoom from a conservation mission in Antarctica. Tickets for the one-day event are $700.