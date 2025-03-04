Bash for the Bay Returns This Month

The Friends of Rookery Bay will host the Sixteenth Annual Bash for the Bay fundraiser at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort on March 20, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Proceeds from the event will support education, research, and conservation programs at the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve.

Following a “coastal vibes” theme, the evening will include an outdoor cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, live and silent auctions with exclusive opportunities, and dancing.

Former board president Craig Seibert, who as Collier County Public Schools Science Coordinator started the district’s marine science field trip program, will receive the Lavern Norris Gaynor Environmental Champion Award.

Tickets are $275 for general admission and $750 for patron tickets. For more information and to purchase, visit rookerybay.org/bash or call 239-530-5972.