Three Brunch Wine Pairings to Enjoy

When it comes to our suggestions for what to pair with brunch dishes, our North Star is simple: keep it refreshing, fun, and light. Few are interested in sipping a saturated, brooding red wine at high noon. A bubbly rosé or invigorating white wine will slake everyone’s thirst and lend a celebratory tone to the meal. Here are three of our favorite brunch wines now in stock at West Palm Wine Co.

NV Hild Elbling Sekt. This wonderful Champagne alternative has less weight and richness than most French Champagnes. It would pair nicely with an herbed omelet.

2023 Seehof Weissburgunder Trocken. We want our brunch white wine to inspire our thirst, and this Pinot Blanc—with its garden-fresh aromas and snappy texture—does just that. If bagels and lox are your thing, this wine will shine.

2024 Muller-Ruprecht Pinot Noir Rosé. We love a recently bottled and released rosé. This one has an alluring aroma, with a cornucopia of youthful fruit and crackling freshness. Pair it with a salty brunch classic: tomato, egg, and cheese on a croissant.