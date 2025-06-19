Two New Local Restaurants to Try This Weekend

Coconut Point in Estero now features Fresh Catch Inland, a sibling to Fresh Catch Bistro on Fort Myers Beach, and North Naples will soon have its own Two Meatballs in the Kitchen, a popular Italian restaurant with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers. Restaurateur Franco Russo is behind both projects. His Montoro Holdings properties also include Stones Throw in Cape Coral and Junkanoo Below Deck on Fort Myers Beach.

A second-generation restaurateur, he is the son of the late Alfredo Russo, who owned gone-but-not-forgotten The Ship Restaurant on U.S. 41 in Bonita Springs. His father also co-owned Anthony’s on the Gulf until his death in 2016. Franco then took over Anthony’s and Junkanoo.

The Coconut Point Fresh Catch location offers much of the seafood lineup found at the Fort Myers Beach location but has expanded beef options. A sampling of the menu includes spiced pecan and cranberry crusted grouper, day boat scallops, pork potstickers, short ribs, and a pick-your-catch selection.

“I swore to myself that I was done for a year, but if something great comes across my desk, sometimes I have the urge to jump on it,” Russo says, which is what happened when the owners of The Warehouse in Naples decided to close in March. Russo brings to the space the Two Meatballs concept, which has had great success in Lee County since opening in Fort Myers in 2008. It is a family-friendly Italian place with a focus on generous portions, and high quality. When it opens (renovations are underway), Two Meatballs will offer bountiful portions of chicken and veal parmigiana, pasta with meatballs and sauce made from scratch, pizzas, and other classic dishes. “Come for dinner, leave with lunch” is the motto, Russo says.