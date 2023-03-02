Toast to March with the Pineapple Express

Whether you’re honoring women’s rights and achievements on International Women’s Day, observing the beginning of spring, or celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day, you’ll have no shortage of opportunities to toast in March. Enter the Pineapple Express. A playful riff on the Jungle Bird—a tropical negroni that debuted in the 1970s—this version is as light and vibrant as the month itself. By blending a decidedly botanical rum with juicy pineapple, a bright aperitivo, and a touch of (green!) aromatic basil, a new bird takes flight.

Pineapple Express

Ingredients

1 1/ 2 oz. Pa’lante Botanical Rum

3/ 4 oz. Cocchi Americano Bianco

1/ 2 oz. fresh lime juice

1/ 2 oz. agave syrup

1 1/ 2 oz. basil and pineapple juice

(recipe below)

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain into an old-fashioned glass filled with crushed ice.

Basil and Pineapple Juice Ingredients (makes 1 cup)

1/ 3 pineapple, peeled, cut, and heart removed

1 small bunch basil

Add all ingredients to a juicer or blender and juice/blend before straining.