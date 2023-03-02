Luck of the Irish at Irish Times Bar & Grill

There’s a new place to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in Naples this year. Irish Times Bar & Grill opened just days before New Year’s Eve in Pavilion, a shopping center located in North Naples. Its opening has been long anticipated by fans of Irish culture and food—and by its owners.

Leasing for the pub was made official in November 2021, and an opening goal for Saint Patrick’s Day 2022 was set, according to co-owner Gerry McGovern. But the stars did not align.

McGovern is from Ireland and so is Ciaran Mosley, his business partner. The two met in New York City and for the last decade searched for the right business opportunity in the Naples area. Together, along with McGovern’s wife, Noleen, also a co-owner, they have worked to create a thriving pub atmosphere.

Dark wood, exposed brick, and plenty of high-top seating were incorporated into the restaurant’s aesthetic. The bar is long, spacious, and equipped with 20 taps that hold Irish staples such as Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s, and Kilkenny, along with Magners Irish Cider. You’ll also find a wide selection of Irish spirits, including whiskey and gin.

Irish Times offers iconic dishes, too, such as corned beef and cabbage and piping hot shepherd’s pie. Also on the menu are smoked Irish salmon and a traditional Irish lamb stew, topped with mashed potatoes.

While there’s meat and potatoes, including curry fries (French fries covered in curry sauce), lighter options make an appearance on the menu, including the watermelon and macadamia salad with Cashel blue cheese that’s available for lunch and dinner. Vegans and those seeking gluten-free options are in luck too, as gluten-free bread and a vegan burger are available.