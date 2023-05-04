Tommy Bahama Dishes Mother’s Day Specials

Toast to Mother’s Day all weekend long at Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar in Naples and Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Estero with two exclusive specials and new seasonal sips to enjoy.

Treat the most important women in your life to delicious holiday menu items at Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar, like the burrata and artichoke appetizer, made with spring roasted vegetables, mandarin oranges, fennel pollen, Maldon sea salt, aged balsamic, and served with grilled sourdough. For the main event, indulge in the lobster frittata, boasting butter-poached lobster, triple cream, heirloom baby tomatoes, spinach, grilled artichokes, basil, and grilled sourdough.

The newest tipples, The Zest and Island Empress cocktails, are festive meal complements and odes to spring flavors, and will be available at all Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar and Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar locations.

The Zest features Reyka Vodka, Giffard Apricot Liqueur, lemon curd, and honey, which combine into a tangy, sweet, and invigorating cocktail. The Island Empress is made with Empress Gin, Giffard Lichi-Li Liquer, lychee syrup, and lemon.

