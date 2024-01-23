Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival Returns This Weekend

Mark your calendars! The Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival, benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, will return January 27 and 28, this time in its new location at Pelican Bay.

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, guests will peruse works by 125 local and national artists across mediums such as life-size sculpture, paintings, glasswork, mixed-media, leatherwork, jewelry, and more. The artists will be on-site to discuss their craft. Friendly pets on leashes are welcome.

For more information, visit artfestival.com.