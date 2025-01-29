Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival Returns

Art-filled booths will line US Highway 41 and Laurel Oak Drive during the second annual Uptown Naples Fine Art Festival February 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Residents of Pelican Bay and visitors are invited to stroll among sculptures, spectacular paintings, one-of-a-kind jewels, photography, ceramics, and more from the local and national artists who will be on-site to discuss their inspirations and processes for each hand-made work.

Free and open to the public. For more information, visit artfestival.com.