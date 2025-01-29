Camerata of Naples to Perform Next Weekend

The Camerata of Naples Chamber Music Orchestra will present music by composers George Frideric Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Naples February 9.

Kicking off at 4 p.m., the concert will open with Handel’s Concerto Grosso Op 6 No. 4 and Bach’s Concerto for Oboe and Violin in C minor, featuring Andrew Snedeker on oboe.

After intermission, the orchestra will perform Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola, featuring Zachary DePue on violin and Michael Strauss on viola.

Tickets are $55 and are available by visiting cameratanaples.org, emailing cn@cameratanaples.org, or calling 239-596-8404.