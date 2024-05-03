Warren Naples to Host Kentucky Derby Celebration

Saddle up for Warren Naples’ Kentucky Derby celebration on May 4, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Don your finest fascinators, statement-making hats, and Derby garb for an outdoor evening of fun, food, and the thrilling excitement of horse racing.

Guests will indulge in Warren’s buffet-style light bites and passed appetizers, along with two drink tickets to enjoy a curated drink selection, from wine to well drinks and, of course, Mint Juleps.

Tickets for the elegant evening are $125 per person. VIP tables are available for $5,000 for up to 12 guests and include a custom appetizer and dessert display, bottomless select cocktails, personal server, and private seating with television. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s Eventbrite page.