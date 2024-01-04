Well-Coordinated Cuisine at LoLa 41

Most of us would be hard-pressed to rattle off the names of the countries that lie along the forty-first parallel. But the odds are excellent our geographical knowledge will improve upon dining at LoLa 41.

Expected to open early this year, LoLa 41 is a newcomer along Ninth Street South. The name stands for Longitude (Lo) and Latitude (La), and 41 represents the parallel at which the original LoLa 41 stands in Nantucket. So, the menu and the restaurant’s design reflect the cultural influences of countries found along the forty-first parallel.

With restaurants in Nantucket, Boston (called LoLa 42), and Palm Beach, Naples seemed like a logical next location, according to CEO Mark Daley.

“Naples is a unique and vibrant place, just like LoLa 41,” he says. “We know the concept will really resonate with the community, from our decor and atmosphere to our culinary delights and bar libations.”

What does that mean specifically? Sushi is one of LoLa’s specialties, with classics such as a king crab roll and specialty rolls like the Capt’n Jose, which includes spicy salmon and cucumber topped with salmon, kiwi, black tobiko, and sesame aji mirin aioli. Poke nachos, which are bathed in eel sauce and served with wonton chips, are popular, too. Or consider a LoLa burger topped with Cabot cheddar cheese, red onion compote, and foie gras sauce.

A signature dish is Korean beef bulgogi over egg noodles with Chinese broccoli, chilies, and fried garlic.

The Naples restaurant will offer a covered patio, a larger bar area, and more seats than the other locations. As for beverages, expect craft cocktails, including the LoLa Spritz—yuzu liqueur, Aperol, elderflower liqueur, and prosecco—as well as a full range of beers, sakes, and wines.

Besides the eclectic offerings, Daley explains, “what really distinguishes us is our hip and lively environment with upbeat music and lots of socializing.”