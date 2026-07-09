Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

Just when summer’s relentless heat is wilting our spirits, along comes National Ice Cream Sandwich Day. On August 2, lovers of the luscious eat-your-ice-cream-and-cookie-too can celebrate the venerated combo. Though the standard two chocolate wafers flanking a brick of vanilla ice cream classic is widely available, more decadent options exist in these parts—treats consisting of artisanal fresh-baked cookies and craft ice cream.

William “Mitch” Mitchell and his wife, Lynn, are the owners and bakers at Mitch’s Cookies in Naples. A national holiday is nice, but “ice cream sandwiches are year-round popular items here,” Mitchell says. They take a pair of their freshly baked chocolate chip cookies and then add Royal Scoop ice cream in flavors such as cookie dough and French vanilla.

Sweet Melissa’s in Bonita Springs is worth seeking out for homemade ice cream in flavors, such as Brown Butter Bourbon Truffle, Graham Central Station, and Cappuccino Crunch. The soft-serve ice cream is smooshed between two homemade chocolate chip cookies. If you want a specific combo, call and request a day ahead.

Naples Ice Cream Shoppe dubs its version a Sundae-wich. Variations include Da Bomb (chocolate cookies with caramel, Butterscotch Bomb ice cream, and chocolate crunch dipped in dark chocolate) and the Birthday-wich (yellow-cake-flavored ice cream with blue cotton candy icing and rainbow sprinkles between Oreo cookies). Vegan options are available.

For all you DIY folks, try embellishments like sprinkles, nuts, chips, and dips to customize your homemade confection. Freeze for a few hours and serve.