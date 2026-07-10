Play Mahjong on the Patio at LoLa 41

LoLa 41 and SWFL Mahjong will team up to host Mahjong on the Patio at the Naples restaurant this summer. Kicking off on July 29, guests will join the growing Southwest Florida Mahjong community for a social afternoon with a beginner lesson and open play for all levels. No experience is needed; beginners are guided through the game, and seasoned players are free to play at open tables.

Tickets include a mahjong lesson and guided instruction, open play with support throughout, and a relaxed, social patio atmosphere. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Additional events will take place on August 19, September 30, and October 21. Doors open at 3:40 p.m., and the event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are available on the event’s Eventbrite page.