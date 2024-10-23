2024 Collier County Heart Walk Returns Next Week

The American Heart Association’s Collier Heart Walk returns to Cambier Park in Naples on November 2.

This year’s Heart Walk campaign will support efforts to expand lifesaving CPR education in Collier County. The Heart Walk is the Association’s largest community initiative that raises funds to advance lifesaving research, increase CPR education and training, and create access equitable health for all people.

Participants can select between a 5K and 1-mile options. The festivities kick off at 7:30 a.m., with runners taking their marks and setting off at 8:30 a.m. Heart disease survivors will start their runs at 8:35 a.m., followed by walkers at 8:40 a.m.

To register, visit collierheartwalk.org.