November at Naples Art District

Season Opening Evening Event

On November 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., explore the studio spaces, meet new artists, and shop original art with exclusive event discounts and silent auctions.

Guests will find fine art, as well as classes for single, private, and groups in the silent auction. Plus, get holiday shopping done early with one-of-a-kind jewelry, large- and small-scale art, 3D pieces, and pottery available from area artists. Complimentary sips and bites will be available throughout the district.

Open Studios

On Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the month, watch artwork come to life through artist demonstrations and learn about the artists’ creative processes and inspirations. Explore more than 50 studios and galleries, and purchase or commission original art directly from local artists.

The November 9 iteration of Open Studios will be hosted with the theme “Nature Defined by Art,” which will invite art patrons to tour works inspired by the surroundings of Southwest Florida.

November Open Studios take place November 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, and 30. Open Studios will not take place on Thanksgiving Day (November 28).

For more information, visit naplesartdistrict.com.