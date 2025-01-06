A Night of Song and Story

The Cambier Park bandshell will once again be the site of the Nash to Naples Songwriterfest. On January 11, hear the writers behind today’s top songs perform favorite hits on stage as part of an intimate evening under the stars. Bring the whole family to enjoy local food trucks and preshow festivities. A portion of proceeds from this year’s event will be gifted to Hacienda of Hope, a children’s home and school in Ecuador, as well as Habitat for Humanity Collier County. Premium lawn seating tickets are $50; no charge for children 12 and under.