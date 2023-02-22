Aldo Castillo Gallery to Present Lorna Marsh Showcase

Aldo Castillo Gallery in Naples will unveil “Wild Beasts,” an exhibition of works by Lorna Marsh, on view at the Miromar Design Center in Estero March 3-31. The stunning showcase is part of the gallery’s thirtieth anniversary celebration.

The works on view explore the way humankind interacts with the animal world, often imposing hardships like displacement from their habitats and even their extinction. Marsh also examines the roles animals are assigned in our societies. Much of her work derives tension from the direct interaction of wild animals with humankind and its boundaries.

Marsh was born in 1949 in South Africa and died in the United States in 2022. Her body of work is considered amongst the most original work by female artists of our time.

The exhibition will kick off with a VIP opening reception March 3, at the Miromar Design Center, from 5 to 7 p.m. RSVP to Elizabeth Lynch via email at libbi3800@gmail.com.