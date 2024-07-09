An All-Natural Sleep Comes to Naples

Harbor Springs Mattress Co. opened its first location outside of its home state of Michigan in downtown Naples in late spring. The small company, with showrooms in Harbor Springs, Traverse City, and Rochester, creates all-natural mattresses. Rory Karpathian founded the company in 2004 after decades of working in senior positions at major mattress manufacturers throughout the United States.

The showroom, located on the corner of Ninth Street North and First Avenue South, was designed as a gallery. The relaxing space, which includes a coffee and spirits bar, showcases photos of the artisans who create the mattresses. Visitors will be able to see and touch all the materials that go into making the beds, from the freshly spun woolen batting washed in natural soap to the unbleached cotton that retains tiny specks of the cotton’s boll.

Mattresses from the company are hand-cut, hand-layered, hand-tufted, and handsewn. This artisan method follows the tradition of creating luxurious comfort for longevity. “We spare no expense toward making a mattress last 25 years,” says Dar Charlebois, president and co-owner of the company.