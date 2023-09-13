At Home Matt and Edna May Meeker—and Gary

You could say this was the house that dog built. That dog was Hugo, a 130-pound Great Dane who belonged to Matt Meeker. A self-described entrepreneur, Meeker was one of the founders of Meetup, a successful online social networking site formed in 2002. He was living in New York City; in 2011, Hugo entered his life.

“Toys and treats of a suitable size for Great Danes are hard to come by in the city,” notes Meeker. His entrepreneurial wheels started turning, and soon BarkBox—a monthly treat and toy subscription service tailored to dogs—was landing on doorsteps throughout the country.

Fast forward a few years and Edna May Seymour entered Meeker’s life. As part of her job selling veterinarian products, she reached out to influential pet people. “Matt was one of them,” she says. Now married, the two carried on a professional relationship, inviting each other to industry-related events, before they started dating.

Edna May, a graduate of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and originally from New York, has been visiting Naples since childhood. “It is paradise,” she admits. Two years ago, the couple decided to relocate to Naples.

“It was my mom who ultimately sold us on moving,” explains Edna May. “She has condos here.” Finding the home happened during the pandemic, so Edna May explains she did not get to personally tour this property, which rests upon two acres, before their purchase. She first saw it over FaceTime and admits, “I got goose bumps.”

Built in 2017 and previously enjoyed by an active family, the open and spacious home, realized in neutral colors and natural finishes, boasts a timeless feel spanning two floors. Best of all, the home was sold furnished, art included. Pen and ink drawings of various dog breeds in one hallway sealed the deal—one was of a Great Dane. “It was meant to be,” adds Edna May, who now works as a veterinarian at the Naples Coastal Animal Hospital and Humane Society Naples, while Matt serves as executive chairman and chief executive officer for BarkBox.

Naples Illustrated visited the Meekers’ home on the Saturday afternoon it was being decorated and prepped for Puppy Prom. This event—held later that evening and hosted by the Meekers—was the first charity event of its kind supporting Collier County Domestic Animal Services. Balloons, banners, and BarkBox treats filled the kitchen and dining area. Outside, a DJ was setting up where guests would congregate under the stars around the large pool.

Gary, the newest member of the Meeker family, sported a blue bow tie and welcomed fellow canines and adoptable dogs to the puppy soiree. During and following Hurricane Ian, Edna May volunteered her time helping foster pets displaced because of the natural disaster. She fell in love with Gary, a pit bull mix originally from the Clewiston area, helping him with a broken shoulder. Adoption was inevitable.

“He’s a foster failure,” smiles Edna May, who named him Gary in honor of her late father. While Hugo the Great Dane passed, his legacy lives on in the home through photos, artwork, and an orange tree planted in the front yard.

With its spacious fenced lawn and owners with dog-driven careers, this home is likely to welcome and well care for canines for years to come.