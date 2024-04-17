At Home with The Zellers Family

The Tim and Sheila Zellers story began because of fishing.

A native Floridian, Sheila moved to Naples in 1967, when it was still known as a quaint beach town. Sheila’s father owned Naples Bait Company and ran Boat Haven, a marina once located where the restaurant Nosh on Naples Bay now sits. Tim, also a Florida native, moved to Naples from Fort Lauderdale when his father opened Tamiami Ford in 1973. He met Sheila in 1974 when he stopped to buy some bait before a fishing excursion. She assisted him, and the two have been together ever since.

The couple’s current residence on Tarpon Road is a testament to their 47 years together (they married in 1977) as a hardworking pair operating a family-led automotive dealership. Their first homes, in the Park Shore and Moorings areas, where they raised son AJ and daughter Joy, were small in size. Tim, who worked long hours, six days a week, realized fishing—an activity he loved—was something he could share with his wife and children; the pastime has remained a constant in the lives of the Zellers family (grandchildren now included).

Tim and Sheila purchased their scenic Tarpon Road property, located in the neighborhood of Royal Harbor and situated on a canal, in 2001. The lot offered a parking space for their large boat (they now favor the smaller go-fast center console ones), quick egress to the Gulf of Mexico (with no bridges), and sweeping westward views over Naples Bay.

“I used to trick or treat in this neighborhood, and now I live here,” marvels Sheila, who never thought she would reside in the beloved two-story Mediterranean-style home that is all about the view.

Tim—along with Alpha Omega Builders and Turner Construction—built the 5,600-square-foot custom residence. Architect Tony Boyatt, who is now CEO and president of Boyatt Design, based in Blue Ridge, Georgia, was commissioned to draw the plans. Boyatt’s father, Wayne Boyatt, was a prominent designer in Southwest Florida for more than 40 years. The Mediterranean style that prevailed in the late 1990s and early 2000s in and around Naples is in part due to Wayne’s influence and is evidenced in the Zellers family’s home.

The poured concrete home contains numerous high-end finishes, such as solid oak cabinetry and hardwood and marble floors. Tim and Sheila were relieved to find out—years later—that the home’s elevation was high enough to withstand the surge waters during Hurricane Ian.

In 2021, after spending nine months inside recuperating from COVID, Sheila decided to renovate and refresh their home.

“I needed a project,” she adds, noting that numerous new residences were being built in the neighborhood and she wanted to keep their home relevant.

Because furniture was scarce and lead times long, she became resourceful and found an upholstery genius to recover their collection of oversize and well-maintained furniture. Wooden frames, often ornate, were painted in complementary tones; sleek automotive paint found a home on wrought iron bases. The kitchen cabinets were resurfaced, and the countertops were replaced with a lighter and brighter option. The marble flooring, still in excellent condition, remained in the home.

Winning a game of rock, paper, scissors—the determiner of many final decisions made between the couple—meant Sheila got her wish: a luxurious primary bathroom. Had she lost, this space would have become a third garage bay. Upstairs, Sheila, an ordained minister and gospel singer, turned a small room into her prayer room; a specially created mural covers a wall in the private sanctuary she regularly visits.

Active philanthropists, Tim and Sheila support several charitable causes, including The Salvation Army, Avow Hospice, Sunlight Home of Collier County, Laces of Love, and Jingled Elves. The couple are also active with Convoy of Hope, a worldwide global disaster-relief ministry based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Currently, Tim and Sheila’s travels most often center around mission-oriented trips that they combine with some fishing. They just returned from Darién, Panama—considered one of the best sportfishing destinations on the planet—where they distributed bibles; another recent trip was to Tanzania. The family business (consisting of Tamiami Ford, Tamiami Hyundai, and Genesis of Naples) was recognized as outstanding philanthropic organization of the year (for 2023) by the Collier-Lee Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Ultimately, Tim and Sheila say that they are grateful for their community, their staff, their faith, and the opportunities they have been afforded to enjoy living a full and rich life in Naples. After a day of work (both are still active at the dealerships), the pair like to sit on their lanai, watch the sunset, and chat about their day. Although they wouldn’t mind moving to a smaller single-story home, they have not yet come to an agreement on the price they would accept for their piece of paradise.