Café Culture at Locos x Argentina

The world of tango may have lost a pair of instructors, but Naples has gained an Argentine bakery.

Alicia and Pablo Repun, longtime devotees and teachers of tango, suddenly found their local dance business decimated by the pandemic. They reverted to another dream they had nurtured for many years and opened Locos x Argentina (“crazy for Argentina”), a café and bake shop.

“In Argentina, neighborhood cafés are the center of social life,” says Alicia. “They’re places to congregate, talk, and connect with others. We had that sense of community with the tango, and we wanted to get it back.”

The couple opened the doors in October 2020, and despite COVID, they soon had lines out the door. The Repuns produce a wide range of pastries, cakes, sandwiches, pizza, and, of course, empanadas. “You don’t have to be Argentinian to enjoy empanadas,” Alicia says. “Everyone loves them.”