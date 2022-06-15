Fashion Meets Play at The Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples

Mark your calendars! The Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples and The Designer’s Accomplice will team up to host Fashion Night at the Museum, an educational fashion workshop and show for children, on August 24.

Hosted by Chelsea Provenzano, founder and designer at The Designer’s Accomplice, the workshop is built for children ages 5 to 8 and their parents. During the workshop, children will dress in their favorite outfits and participate in what Provenzano calls “Fashion Play” by creating their own handbags using high-quality materials. Once they’re finished, the children will strut down the runway sporting their fashionable outfit and bespoke creations. Adults can also make their own handbags during the workshop using ethically sourced leather from Italian tanneries.

Provenzano launched her career working for world-renowned fashion brands Ralph Lauren, Bloch, and Tiffany & Co. She created The Designer’s Accomplice to give people interested in fashion, especially young people, a way to inspire their own creativity.

“Experiential learning is a huge aspect of my brand,” said Provenzano. “When I experienced the museum’s incredible learning-through-play activities, I felt like a Fashion Play experience would fit right in with its concept while offering something a little different and new.”

Learn more about Fashion Night at the Museum and register here. Space is limited, so advanced registration is encouraged. Registration is $45 for a CMON Member child and adult duo and $60 for non-member child and adult duo. Registration for each additional child is $25. Adult handbag making is an additional $35.

Fashion play kits designed by Provenzano can be found for sale in the CMON store as well on The Designer’s Accomplice website.