Caloosa Sound Amphitheater to Open

Luminary Hotel & Co. invites the public to attend the Grand Opening celebration for its highly anticipated Caloosa Sound Amphitheater on Wednesday, May 25, kicking off at 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy a short ceremony, followed by light refreshments, food for purchase from local food trucks, and live music by a Bee Gees tribute band. The amphitheater is a collaboration between the City of Fort Myers and Luminary Hotel & Co.

The Caloosa Sound Amphitheater will debut along Edwards Drive, across from the Caloosa Sound Convention Center, in downtown Fort Myers.