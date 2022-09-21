Celebrate National Estuaries Day

The Environmental Learning Center at Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will set the scene for the celebration September 24

Kayakers in Rookery Bay. Photo by Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve
The Environmental Learning Center at the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (300 Tower Road, Naples) will set the scene for a National Estuaries Day celebration on September 24, complete with free admission and a day of festivities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the importance of estuaries and preserving the coastal waterways of Southwest Florida with special activities for all ages. Get out on the water with Mini-Guided Boat Tours (registration required), as well as kayak, standup paddleboarding, and Hobie experiences. A variety of crafts, “What’s Under the Microscope” labs, a scavenger hunt, a sea turtle obstacle course, and face painting will keep guests of all ages engaged, while on-site food trucks fuel the celebration. Enjoy live music and environmental exhibits.

