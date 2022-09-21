Celebrate National Estuaries Day

The Environmental Learning Center at the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (300 Tower Road, Naples) will set the scene for a National Estuaries Day celebration on September 24, complete with free admission and a day of festivities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the importance of estuaries and preserving the coastal waterways of Southwest Florida with special activities for all ages. Get out on the water with Mini-Guided Boat Tours (registration required), as well as kayak, standup paddleboarding, and Hobie experiences. A variety of crafts, “What’s Under the Microscope” labs, a scavenger hunt, a sea turtle obstacle course, and face painting will keep guests of all ages engaged, while on-site food trucks fuel the celebration. Enjoy live music and environmental exhibits.