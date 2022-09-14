Sizzle Dining at Bleu Provence

Enjoy Bleu Provence’s Sizzle Dining special, which includes a three-course dinner menu featuring a succulent selection of appetizer, entrée, and dessert selections. Price per person is $48, and a range of gluten-free items are available.

Leave with a sated palate, as well as a full heart. With every Sizzle Dining meal sold, $1 will directly benefit the Southwest Florida chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, a local philanthropy that works to ensure needy children receive backpacks filled with nourishing ready-to-eat food items over the weekend days (when school-provided meals are unavailable).

Sizzle Dining specials run through September 28; Tuesday-Saturday; 5 p.m. to close.