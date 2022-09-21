Fitness for All at Athletic Republic

Naples is full of fitness options, but for resident Carolyn Homberger, the town was missing a place where she could work out with her husband and three kids. “We really saw a need for this in our community,” she explains. A long-distance runner who recently departed a corporate job, she decided to fill this fitness gap by opening an Athletic Republic franchise. With sports performance training for athletes starting at age 7, the gym, according to Homberger, allows her entire family to train at their own individual levels, focusing on performance optimization and injury prevention.

Highlights include state-of-the-art performance testing tools that track progress, video analysis capabilities, and equipment that measures exertion levels. The gym is open to everyone from professional athletes to families. Homberger notes, “Athletes are all ages, shapes, and sizes.”